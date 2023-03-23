LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Neutral

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNXGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Athenex has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 14.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,516,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,346,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 741,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,338,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 231,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 59.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,953,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 731,247 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

