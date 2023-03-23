Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 138,705 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 138,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 2.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

SH stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 8,665,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,051,715. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

