Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.86. The company had a trading volume of 998,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,168. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $126.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

