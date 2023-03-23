Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $7.18 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 765,740 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 314,145 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 1,036,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,606. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

