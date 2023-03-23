Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,597 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises 1.5% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $102,000. Vista Finance LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 68.6% during the third quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 247,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 100,779 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 99.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 540,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 270,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.52. 545,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,144. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

