LCX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $804,482.94 (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. LCX has a market capitalization of $62.43 million and approximately $804,482.94 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LCX has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One LCX token can currently be bought for about $0.0809 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LCX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00362610 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,468.14 or 0.26355782 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010294 BTC.

LCX Token Profile

LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX Token is classified as an exchange based utility token and may be used to pay all fees associated with the services offered by LCX AG. The LCX Token can be used as a voucher to pay fees, such as fees for LCX Terminal subscription; fees for custodian solutions LCX Vault; fees for exchange transactions for all crypto assets; exchange fees for fiat-crypto-fiat transactions; processing fees; and other fees within the LCX ecosystem.

The LCX Token has been issued by LCX AG in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Liechtenstein. As per legal assessment performed by qualified legal firms, LCX Token can be legally classified as a utility token according to the US, Singapore, European and Liechtenstein law.”

LCX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.