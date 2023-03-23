Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 11,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 48,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, and Mineral Operations Romania. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

