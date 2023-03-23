Legacy Wealth Management Inc Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 20.12% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $46,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 207,572 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Shares of JSCP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,599. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

