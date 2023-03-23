Legacy Wealth Management Inc Sells 682,762 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,357,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,762 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for about 29.5% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 13.16% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $308,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 317,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 35,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,944. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

