Legacy Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 383,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,411,000. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 4.38% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. 13,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41.

