Lembit Janes Acquires 443,500 Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) Director Lembit Janes acquired 443,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$93,135.00.

SPA remained flat at C$0.21 on Thursday. 27,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,495. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.78 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

