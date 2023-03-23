LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $91.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,898.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,898.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 900.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $126.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

