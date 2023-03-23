LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.93. LHC Group has a one year low of $115.32 and a one year high of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of LHC Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in LHC Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

