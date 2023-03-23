Lido Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,793.65 on Top Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,793.65 or 0.06385113 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $10.50 billion and approximately $24.69 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00363854 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,391.07 or 0.26447319 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010329 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,851,527 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,845,367.52017585. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,725.00497884 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $22,518,642.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

