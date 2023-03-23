Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Lifecore Biomedical from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

LFCR opened at $3.26 on Monday. Lifecore Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

