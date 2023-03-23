LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 4.0 %

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.58. 12,380,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,069,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

