LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares makes up about 0.2% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 58.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 79,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 17,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $3,958,000. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $576,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TNA traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.96. 4,940,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,039,694. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $871.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.37.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.