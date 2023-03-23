LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at BTIG Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s current price.

LifeMD Stock Up 19.7 %

Shares of LFMD opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.32. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter worth $25,000. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 18.1% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 409,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 62,864 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 43.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 852,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 260,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

