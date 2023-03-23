Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Limoneira has a payout ratio of 333.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Stock Performance

LMNR traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 3,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,050. The stock has a market cap of $291.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $50,006.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,399.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott S. Slater acquired 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $50,006.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,399.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $52,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,290.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Limoneira Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.