Liquity USD Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Liquity USD has a market cap of $265.31 million and $9.68 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00361654 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,438.25 or 0.26286245 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 262,262,088 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

