Litecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.09 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $87.38 or 0.00318547 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and $1.09 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,542,102 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.