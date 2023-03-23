Lotan Holdings Inc. Purchases 18,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,260.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 7,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,780.00.

Shares of CVE:AU opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.56. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

