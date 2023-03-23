Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 872,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 203.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,154,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,779,000 after buying an additional 774,602 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 222.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,785,000 after buying an additional 160,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 139,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

SMH stock traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,805. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $284.42.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.