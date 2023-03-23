Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $78.74. 427,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,635. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $122.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

