Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QLTA stock remained flat at $47.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,860. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $52.04.

