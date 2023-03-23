Lowland Investment Company plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.53 (LON:LWI)

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lowland Investment Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:LWI opened at GBX 122.60 ($1.51) on Thursday. Lowland Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 99.05 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 136.50 ($1.68). The company has a market capitalization of £331.25 million, a P/E ratio of -498.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About Lowland Investment

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

