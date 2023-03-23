Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.34

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.34 and traded as low as C$14.08. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$14.20, with a volume of 390,913 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.07.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of C$286.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.55902 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$518,238.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,552.81. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$168,911.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$337,823.20. Also, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$518,238.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at C$212,552.81. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $784,420. Corporate insiders own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

