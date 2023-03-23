Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 26th. This is an increase from Lycopodium’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.

Lycopodium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About Lycopodium

(Get Rating)

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, manufacturing, and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

