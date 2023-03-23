Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.83

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1168334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 216.24%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

