Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Up 16.7%

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 109,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 29,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

