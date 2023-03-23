Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,585 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.77% of Macy’s worth $43,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Macy’s by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.95. 1,382,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,382,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

