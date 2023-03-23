MagnetGold (MTG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.01 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001275 BTC on exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $95.01 million and $13,324.41 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

