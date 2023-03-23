MagnetGold Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001262 BTC on exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $94.53 million and $13,312.48 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

