Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) rose 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 222,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 128,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Magnum Goldcorp Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.23.

About Magnum Goldcorp

(Get Rating)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.