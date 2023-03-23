MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $69.94 million and $1,329.29 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00357578 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,194.80 or 0.25990018 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010151 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

