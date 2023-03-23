Mammoth (MMT) Trading 9.2% Lower This Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $15.11 million and approximately $26,703.05 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00030792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019132 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00200462 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,479.08 or 0.99981773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00215741 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $28,622.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars.

