Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $233.57

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 233.57 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 241.30 ($2.96). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 241.10 ($2.96), with a volume of 8,112,281 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 291 ($3.57).

Man Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 233.63. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 694.57, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Man Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Man Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,714.29%.

In related news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 71,329 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.51), for a total value of £204,000.94 ($250,523.08). 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

