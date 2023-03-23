Manchester United (MANU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th.
Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
