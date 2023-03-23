Manchester United (MANU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

About Manchester United

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Manchester United by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.