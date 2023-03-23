MARBLEX Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $90.76 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00007630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00358047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,110.92 or 0.26024091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010165 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,951,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,461,463 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,951,206.44 with 43,051,206.44 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.06962096 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,367,880.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

