Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

MA opened at $351.03 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.37 and a 200-day moving average of $340.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

