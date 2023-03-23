Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $78.10

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.10 and traded as low as $77.14. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $77.66, with a volume of 4,749,000 shares changing hands.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,053,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,990,000 after buying an additional 2,688,382 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,874,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after buying an additional 765,312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 690,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,006,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

