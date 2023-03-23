Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,456 shares during the quarter. Maxar Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $101,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,917,000 after acquiring an additional 185,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after buying an additional 424,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after buying an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after buying an additional 282,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,092,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Insider Activity at Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,962.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Howell M. Estes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $498,871.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,962.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135 in the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $50.63. 54,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,417. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.97%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.