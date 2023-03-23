Mayport LLC Acquires 7,771 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mayport LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 22.9% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $367.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,744. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.75. The company has a market capitalization of $274.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

