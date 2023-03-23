Mayport LLC Buys 16,554 Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

Mayport LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRDM. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Price Performance

BATS FRDM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $28.71. 59,765 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

About Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

