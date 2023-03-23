Mayport LLC Buys 1,997 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mayport LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,247,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $133.95. 652,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,140. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.