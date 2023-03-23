Mayport LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mayport LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.40. The stock had a trading volume of 239,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,815. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

