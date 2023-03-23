MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys 347 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

