MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $761,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.91. 2,901,025 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

