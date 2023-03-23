MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 6.0% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,987,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 133,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 83,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,575. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

