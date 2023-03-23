MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

MBE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 474,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,615. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

